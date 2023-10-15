Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.