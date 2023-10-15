Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

