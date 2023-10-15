Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,064 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

