Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $70,236,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

