Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,688,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LEG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

