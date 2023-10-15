Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.59 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

