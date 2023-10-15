Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

