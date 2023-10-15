Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 649 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.