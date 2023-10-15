Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

