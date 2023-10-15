Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.75. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 18,518 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

