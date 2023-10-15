CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.61

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $14.72. CapStar Financial shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 37,514 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.