Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Up 34.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 12,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 32,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFSTF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 34.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -63.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 649.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

