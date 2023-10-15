Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

