Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $168.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBOE. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

