CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 226.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,277,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.