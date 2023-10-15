CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 10,992 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.07 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

