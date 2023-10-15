CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.27%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

