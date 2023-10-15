CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,934 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,654 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.45 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

