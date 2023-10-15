CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

