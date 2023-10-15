CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. CDW Co. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

