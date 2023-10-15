Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Trading Up 1.9%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.66. 43,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 56,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Cepton Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cepton, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 28,972 shares of company stock worth $217,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cepton by 215.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cepton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

