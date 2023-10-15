Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

