Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $711,151.91 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $711,151.91 worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,989,828,051 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

