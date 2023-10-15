Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

