Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

