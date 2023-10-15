Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

