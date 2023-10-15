Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.91 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 24.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,166,280. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

