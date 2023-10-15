Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $3.48 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

