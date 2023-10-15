Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $84.16 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

