Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.76 and a 200-day moving average of $417.28.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

