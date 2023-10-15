Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

