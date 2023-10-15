Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

