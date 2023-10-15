Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 215 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.