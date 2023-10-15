Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $2.37 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $101.63 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.52.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

