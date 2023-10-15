Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.31. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.