Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

DHI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.