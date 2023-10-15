Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

