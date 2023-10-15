Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after acquiring an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,534,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.