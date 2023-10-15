Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.97. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 403,193 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chimerix Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

