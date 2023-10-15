Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Up 8.6%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 49,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 11,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

About Chord Energy



Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

