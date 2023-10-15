Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 76,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,467,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

