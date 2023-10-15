Citigroup Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $149.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $160.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. Visteon has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.