Citigroup Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $271.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $278.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla stock opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

