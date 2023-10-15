Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
