Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,481,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.