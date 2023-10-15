Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.