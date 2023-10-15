Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 121.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

