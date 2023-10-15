Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.00.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

