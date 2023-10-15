CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

