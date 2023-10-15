Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NET traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,532,083.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,532,083.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,292 shares of company stock valued at $37,138,144 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

